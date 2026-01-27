403
Russia’s Medvedev: More Countries Likely to Scramble for Nukes
(MENAFN) More countries will likely seek nuclear weapons amid escalating worldwide instability, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry has warned.
Speaking to media in an interview released Monday, the former Russian president painted a grim picture of nuclear non-proliferation efforts, declaring that "the rift that has formed in the world order is pushing a number of states to find the most effective ways to defend themselves."
"Some will decide that the best option is acquiring nuclear weapons," he stated. "A range of nations have the technical capacity to run a military nuclear program, and some are pursuing research in this area. That may be against the interest of humanity, but let's be honest, humanity has not invented another way to guarantee self-defense and sovereignty with certainty."
The 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) designates the five permanent UN Security Council members as the exclusive nuclear-armed states. Following its ratification, India, Pakistan, and North Korea have built nuclear stockpiles, while Israel is broadly understood to maintain undisclosed nuclear capabilities. Apartheid-era South Africa remains the sole nation to have voluntarily dismantled an operational military nuclear program.
Multiple countries face accusations of nuclear weapons development, most notably Iran, which endured strikes last year from Israel and the United States allegedly aimed at preventing such programs—allegations Tehran categorically rejects.
Medvedev's remarks to Kommersant concentrated on the approaching expiration of the New START nuclear reduction accord with America, finalized during his time as president. He asserted that Russia has safeguarded its sovereignty through its nuclear deterrent and is now advancing new delivery mechanisms in response to crumbling nonproliferation frameworks.
"The Europeans, and also Americans under the [President Joe] Biden administration, have been constantly provoking us into taking harsh responses. And those provocative actions continue," he said. Russia's recent deployment of its advanced Oreshnik medium-range missile against a Ukrainian military facility could equally have employed a nuclear variant, he noted.
Medvedev contended that nuclear weapons, despite heightening conflict risks, simultaneously foster stability by "putting fresh air into the brains of anyone with dangerous designs" against other nations.
