Aselsan Secures NATO Contract to Supply Alliance with IFF
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Aselsan announced on Monday that it has secured a NATO contract to provide the alliance with “Identification of Friend or Foe” (IFF) Interrogator Systems designed for Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS).
"The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded ASELSAN a contract to supply the Alliance with 'Identification of Friend or Foe' (IFF) Interrogator Systems for Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) as part of its mission to ensure deterrence against increasing aerial threats on the global theatre," Aselsan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The company explained that the agreement is structured as a three-year framework contract, guaranteeing the delivery of the systems throughout the duration of the deal.
"ASELSAN, as a long-standing IFF provider in every domain and one of the few providers of Mode-5 IFF Systems, takes utmost pride in offering its services & support to NSPA," Aselsan added.
Based in Ankara, Aselsan was established in 1975 and has since expanded into one of Türkiye’s leading defense manufacturers, ranking among the top 50 defense firms globally.
Earlier this month, the company also became the first Turkish firm to reach a market valuation of $30 billion.
