Sierra Madre Secures Land Use Authorization And Expands Land Holdings At Tlacotal
|Category
|Tonnes
|AgEq (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|AgEq (Oz)
|Ag (Oz)
|Au (Oz)
|Indicated
|761,292
|173.8
|159.3
|0.19
|4,254,928
|3,899,046
|4,650
|Inferred
|544,892
|188.4
|178.1
|0.13
|3,300,523
|3,120,080
|2,328
See Note (1) at end of this press release for technical disclosure.
Eastern District 135 g/t AgEq COG 1m Horizontal Width or 90 g/t AgEq > 2 m Horizontal Width Silver:Gold Ratio 77.27:1
Depending on exploration results, the permitted area is ideal for developing potential production crosscuts to the Magdalena - Candaleria system, an important Spanish Colonial production center, along with the Quabradeas and other potential economically interesting veins.
This land is secured via a 30-year lease and the option to purchase will be exercised upon receipt of ownership transfer documentation.
Lopez Extension
The Lopez Option to Purchase covers the existing TFS and the adjacent private lands to the south, shown in green on the map in Figure 2 below. Concurrent with the execution of the option to purchase, the lease agreement for the private land beneath the current TFS has been extended for an additional 30 years.
The company is exploring the possibilities of permitting an expansion of the current TFS in the area between the active tailings area and the utility easement. The area southeast of the utility easement is being evaluated for use as the main security entrance to the mine and employee parking. This would free up valuable space in the area immediately adjacent to operational facilities.
Figure 2: Lopez Extension Lands
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
(1) Notes for Mineral Resource Estimate:Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The 2023 resource models used nominal cutoff grades which are based on mining and milling costs of US$50 for cut and fill mining, US$38 per tonne for long-hole,
A net payable recovery of 70% (historical plant recovery plus an allowance for smelter deductions, refining costs, and concentrate transportation) Silver price of US$22 and a gold price of $1700 and a Gold Silver Ration of 77.27:1.
Assays were capped at 825 g/t for silver and 6.55 g/t for gold Variable cut-off by deposit
Nazareno and Coloso - Block Model 135 AgEq cut-off grade (COG) and a 1 m Minimum True Thickness Guitarra - Polygonals Estimates 135 g/t AgEq COG and a 1 m Minimum Horizontal Width
Los Angeles - Block Model Long Hole Mining 90 g/t AgEq COG Mina De Agua - East District Polygonal Estimate 135 g/t AgEq COG or 90 g/t AgEq COG and > 2 m Horizontal Width
The tailings used a 30 g/t AgEq COG. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Numbers may not add due to rounding. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by: metal prices and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization geometry and continuity; changes to grade capping, density and domain assignments; changes to geotechnical, mining and metallurgical recovery assumptions; ability to maintain environmental and other regulatory permits and ability to maintain the social license to operate
A copy of the 2023 NI 43-101 report, prepared by TechSer Mining Consultants Ltd. ("TechSer") of Vancouver B.C., by David Thomas, P.Geo. and QP Geology and Cristian Garcia, P.Eng. and QP Mining, titled "La Guitarra Mineral Resource Estimate Guitarra Silver-Gold Project, Temascaltepec, Estado de México, México" with an effective date of October 24, 2023, is available on SEDAR+ and the company's website at
Qualified Person
Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.
About Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) is a precious metals precious metals producer and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.
The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.
Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.
On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,
"Alexander Langer"
Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
778-820-1189
Contact:
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions
The Company's decision to place the mine into commercial production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports from previous operations and the results of test mining and processing. The Company is not basing any production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies and, as a result, there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Guitarra Mine Complex, including increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans.
The forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its future plans as intended, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.
Although management of the Company has attempted identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Sierra Madre Gold & Silver
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment