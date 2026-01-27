403
France Approves Bill to Ban Social Media for Children Under Fifteen
(MENAFN) French lawmakers have passed a bill in the National Assembly that would prohibit children under 15 from using social media, a measure promoted by President Emmanuel Macron as a safeguard for minors. The legislation was approved in a 130-to-21 vote after an extensive session on Monday evening.
The bill will now advance to the Senate for review before it can be enacted into law.
Macron praised the vote as a “major step” toward shielding French children and teenagers, emphasizing that it is now the Senate’s role to continue this “constructive work” so that the ban can be implemented at the start of the next school year.
"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," he said.
"Because their dreams should not be dictated by algorithms. Because we don't want an anxious generation, but a generation that believes in France, the Republic, and its values."
The president concluded by pledging that by September 1, French children and teenagers will “finally be protected.”
