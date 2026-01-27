403
France Hits Back at NATO Chief Remarks on Europe's Defense Capability
(MENAFN) Europe possesses both the capability and obligation to secure its own defense infrastructure, France's top diplomat declared Monday evening, directly challenging NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's assertion that the continent remains dependent on American military support.
Jean-Noel Barrot, France's foreign minister, issued a pointed rebuttal via the US-based platform X, addressing Rutte by name in his response.
"No, dear Mark Rutte. Europeans can and must take charge of their own security," Barrot wrote on the social media platform.
"Even the United States agrees. It is the European pillar of NATO," he added.
The French minister's statement came hours after Rutte dismissed the notion of independent European defense during his Monday address to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Committee on Security and Defense in Brussels.
"If anyone thinks here, again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming. You can't. We can't. We need each other," Rutte said during his Brussels appearance.
The NATO chief warned that establishing a separate European Defense Force would result in "a lot of duplication" and expressed skepticism about the proposal's feasibility.
"I wish you luck if you want to do it," Rutte stated.
"Because you have to find the men and women in uniform, it will be on top of what is happening already, and it will make things more complicated."
The transatlantic security debate has intensified as President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly demands European partners assume significantly greater responsibility for continental defense.
Rutte, who previously served as Dutch prime minister, has earned recognition as "the Trump whisperer" through his strategy of praising the American president while other leaders adopt confrontational approaches.
Most recently, Rutte successfully navigated tensions between Washington and European capitals following discussions with Trump, who ultimately accepted a "framework" for negotiations regarding Greenland and withdrew threats to levy tariffs against nations opposing acquisition of the Danish territory.
