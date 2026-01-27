India's Republic Day Marked At DPS-Monarch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Monarch International School celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with great patriotism, enthusiasm and respect in the school's MultiPurpose Hall. The event was organised to honour the spirit of the Indian Constitution and to instill national pride and civic values among students.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of the Chief Guest, School Director, Sonny Varghese, along with the School President, Yasir Nainar and other distinguished Executive Committee Members, Council Members and invited guests. The school was also honoured by the presence of the Principal Meenal Bakshi, the School Leadership Team, Coordinators, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and students.

The event was hosted by the Secondary school students Amal Maryam and Avni Khator of Grade IX. The programme commenced with a welcome address, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag, symbolising India's unity, sovereignty, and democratic values. This was followed by the Indian National Anthem, sung with pride and reverence by all present.

The celebration continued with a soulful school choir performance, presenting a blend of patriotic songs that beautifully reflected love for the nation. A special Kindergarten presentation of interesting trivia and facts about Republic Day added charm and enthusiasm to the event.

The gathering was then addressed by the Principal Meenal Bakshi who highlighted the significance of Republic Day and encouraged students to uphold constitutional values. This was followed by an inspiring address by the Chief Guest and School Director, Mr. Sonny Varghese who spoke about responsibility, unity, and the role of young citizens in nation-building.

A highlight of the programme was a special veena performance by Class VI student Lingesh Karthik Kumar, an autistic child and a record holder in the Kalam Book of World Records (2024). His performance stood as a powerful message that talent has no limits and no boundaries and was deeply appreciated by the audience. The school sincerely appreciates his mentor, Ms. Thamarai Selvi, and the SEN Department for nurturing such remarkable abilities.

The programme also featured an English poem, followed by a Hindi and English speeches by Primary school students.