Trump Claims Iran Pursues Deal After US Carrier Deployment to Region
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday that Iran is pursuing negotiations with Washington as additional American military forces, including an aircraft carrier strike group, position themselves in the region.
Speaking with media, Trump characterized the Iran situation as "in flux," pointing to the arrival of what he called a "big armada" stationed near Iran—a reference to the aircraft carrier strike group deployment.
"They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," he stated.
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Middle East on Monday as Washington strengthens its regional military presence. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier entered the area "to promote regional security and stability," according to US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on social media platform X, owned by the US social media company.
Iran has experienced sustained waves of civil unrest since last month, beginning December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, triggered by the Iranian rial's steep devaluation and deteriorating economic circumstances. The demonstrations subsequently expanded to multiple cities nationwide.
Trump has issued repeated warnings to "hit hard" should protesters face lethal force, though he later moderated his language, claiming Tehran scrapped hundreds of planned executions.
Iranian authorities have blamed the US and Israel for supporting "armed rioters" and cautioned that any American military strike would provoke a "swift and comprehensive" retaliation.
Last June, Israel, supported by the US, initiated a 12-day military campaign against Iran, which triggered retaliatory drone and missile strikes from Tehran before Washington brokered a ceasefire.
