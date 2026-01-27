403
Louvre Museum Remains Closed Amid Ongoing Staff Strike
(MENAFN) The Louvre Museum in Paris remained closed on Monday for the fourth time since mid-December, as staff continued their strike over working conditions. The world’s most visited museum estimates losses of more than €1 million ($1.18 Million) due to the prolonged disruption.
At least 300 employees attended a general assembly on Monday morning and voted to extend the strike, which began on Dec. 15, according to the CGT and CFDT unions. Workers are protesting staff shortages and wage disparities compared with other employees under France’s Ministry of Culture.
The museum described the closure as the latest setback in one of the longest social disputes in its history, despite multiple rounds of negotiations with management and the ministry.
Industrial action has already forced full closures on three occasions and partial openings on three others. Even on non-strike days, staff meetings have delayed opening by about two hours, leaving large crowds of tourists waiting outside.
Culture Minister Rachida Dati has called the employees’ demands “legitimate.” Union representative Christian Galani said, “What we need is political will to ensure that these pay gaps are compensated without delay,” adding that the minister should take action before leaving office to run for mayor of Paris.
