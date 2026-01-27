403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Gaza Crisis Remains Deadly Despite Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The United Nations said on Monday that a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is beginning to ease the humanitarian crisis for children, but warned that conditions remain “extremely precarious and deadly.”
Speaking at a news conference at UN headquarters following his recent visit to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban said, “I am speaking to you with both hope and concern after this visit,” reflecting on a weeklong mission alongside World Food Program Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau.
“For the first time in many months, there are signs that an imperfect, fragile but vital ceasefire is making a difference in the lives of over one million children,” Chaiban said.
He noted that more shipments of lifesaving aid are entering Gaza, though “not yet sufficiently to meet the magnitude of needs,” adding that “the food security situation has improved, and famine has been reversed.”
UNICEF and its partners have provided clean drinking water to more than 1.6 million people, supplied blankets and winter clothing to 700,000, and restored pediatric intensive care services at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
“These gains matter. They show what is possible when the fighting pauses, political commitment is sustained, and humanitarian access opens,” he said.
Chaiban also cautioned that more than 100 children have died in Gaza since the ceasefire began in early October, and stressed that “despite the progress with food security, 100,000 children remain acutely malnourished and require long-term care.”
Speaking at a news conference at UN headquarters following his recent visit to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban said, “I am speaking to you with both hope and concern after this visit,” reflecting on a weeklong mission alongside World Food Program Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau.
“For the first time in many months, there are signs that an imperfect, fragile but vital ceasefire is making a difference in the lives of over one million children,” Chaiban said.
He noted that more shipments of lifesaving aid are entering Gaza, though “not yet sufficiently to meet the magnitude of needs,” adding that “the food security situation has improved, and famine has been reversed.”
UNICEF and its partners have provided clean drinking water to more than 1.6 million people, supplied blankets and winter clothing to 700,000, and restored pediatric intensive care services at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
“These gains matter. They show what is possible when the fighting pauses, political commitment is sustained, and humanitarian access opens,” he said.
Chaiban also cautioned that more than 100 children have died in Gaza since the ceasefire began in early October, and stressed that “despite the progress with food security, 100,000 children remain acutely malnourished and require long-term care.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment