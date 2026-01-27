403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian President, Putin to Hold Talks in Moscow on Wednesday
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Syrian media reports on Monday.
No details have been provided regarding the purpose of the visit, and neither Syrian nor Russian authorities have issued official statements.
Al-Sharaa previously met with Putin in Moscow on Oct. 15 last year, marking his first visit to Russia since taking office following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.
No details have been provided regarding the purpose of the visit, and neither Syrian nor Russian authorities have issued official statements.
Al-Sharaa previously met with Putin in Moscow on Oct. 15 last year, marking his first visit to Russia since taking office following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment