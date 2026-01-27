Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Pushes for EU to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Terrorist Group

2026-01-27 01:09:10
(MENAFN) Italy plans to urge the European Union to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

“On Thursday at the European Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, I will propose, in coordination with the other partners, the inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts,” Tajani wrote on the US social media company X.

He emphasized that “the losses suffered by the civilian population during the (anti-government) protests (in Iran) demand a clear response.”

Earlier this month, the EU Commission confirmed that member states are discussing the possibility of officially labeling the Revolutionary Guard as a “terrorist group.”

The protests in Iran began late last month, initially in Tehran, sparked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to several other cities.

