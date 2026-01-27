403
Azerbaijan, WB Brainstorm Synergy Prospects To Revamp Power Grid
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Regional Director for Infrastructure for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank Charles Cormier, and WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce discussed cooperation prospects on the modernization of the power grid, the publication of the minister on his X page says, Trend reports.
"We discussed the current status and cooperation prospects in the energy network modernization and regional electricity and gas export projects, as well as energy efficiency," the publication noted.
