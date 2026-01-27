403
Trump Says Iran Seeks Deal as US Deploys Aircraft Carrier to Middle East
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran is interested in negotiating with Washington, even as the US strengthens its military presence in the region with the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group.
In an interview with Axios, Trump described the situation as “in flux,” referring to the arrival of what he called a “big armada” near Iran. “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” he added.
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was sent to the Middle East on Monday to enhance regional security, with US Central Command noting that the Nimitz-class carrier is in the area “to promote regional security and stability,” as stated on the US social media company X’s platform.
Iran has faced widespread protests since Dec. 28, beginning at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, over the sharp fall in the value of the rial and deteriorating economic conditions. Demonstrations quickly spread to other cities across the country.
Trump has repeatedly warned he would “hit hard” if protesters were killed, but later moderated his stance, which reportedly led to the cancellation of hundreds of planned executions in Tehran.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “armed rioters” and warned that any American strike would trigger a “swift and comprehensive” response. Last June, Israel, with US support, conducted a 12-day conflict against Iran, which was followed by retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.
