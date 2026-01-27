Zionist Israeli Military Launches Second Attack On S. Lebanon In A Day
The strike, in the Nabatieh area, was a“response to Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings,” it claimed.
Earlier yesterday, Lebanon Debate, a local news website, said, Israeli forces launched a strike on southern Lebanon's city of Tyre, killing Sheikh Ali Noureddine, a television presenter on Al-Manar TV, and injuring two others.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying the dead, Noureddine, was head of an artillery squad in Hezbollah. It said, the attack was a“response” to Hezbollah's alleged violations of the ceasefire.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Nov 27, 2024, the merciless Israeli forces have carried out frequent strikes in Lebanon, citing“threats” from Hezbollah, while maintaining positions at five key points along the Lebanese border.– NNN-NNA
