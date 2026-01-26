Chippewa Valley Blacktop Offers Sealcoating Throughout Eau Claire And The Wisconsin Chippewa Valley

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chippewa Valley Blacktop Offers Sealcoating in the Wisconsin Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley Blacktop is bringing professional sealcoating services to homeowners and businesses throughout the Wisconsin Chippewa Valley, responding to increased demand for professional sealcoat services from Eau Claire to Hayward and towns in between.

The Chippewa Valley company, which has served the area since 1991, specializes in protecting blacktop driveways and parking lots from Wisconsin's harsh weather cycles. Sealcoat services include blacktop sealing, blacktop driveway sealing, and parking lot sealcoating for residential and commercial properties. Their sealcoat applications create a protective barrier against rain, snow, UV damage, and the freeze-thaw cycles that break down unprotected asphalt-helping property owners avoid costly repairs down the road.

The business has evolved to offer comprehensive asphalt paving and sealcoat under the Chippewa Valley Blacktop name. The expansion allows them to serve customers throughout Eau Claire, WI and Chippewa Falls, while also reaching property owners in Menomine, Birchwood, Hayward, and Amery who previously had limited access to a reliable blacktop sealcoating company.

The company's approach stands in contrast to seasonal operators who appear each spring and often disappear after delivering subpar work.

"We are expanding across the Wisconsin Chippewa Valley area with the best sealcoat services. There's a lot of other companies out there that pop up and disappear after providing low-quality sealcoating. We have had enough of that! Our sealcoating services, unlike the rest, are done by local professionals who call the Chippewa Valley home. We make sure the job is done right and that our clients are happy."

For commercial properties, parking lot sealcoating improves curb appeal while creating safer surfaces for customers and employees. The fresh, dark finish makes parking striping more visible and gives businesses a well-maintained appearance that can influence customer perception. Business owners throughout Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and surrounding communities rely on these protective coatings to maintain professional-looking facilities.

Residential customers benefit from blacktop driveway sealing that protects one of their property's most visible features. A freshly sealed driveway not only looks sharp but resists the cracking and deterioration that comes from exposure to Wisconsin winters and summer heat. Homeowners in Menomine, Birchwood, Hayward, and Amery can now access the same quality services that Chippewa Valley Blacktop has provided to the core service area for over three decades.

The company recommends property owners schedule blacktop sealing every two to three years, depending on traffic levels and weather exposure. Early booking is encouraged, as demand for these services peaks when weather conditions are ideal for application-typically requiring dry weather and moderate temperatures.

The family-owned company employs local crews who understand regional weather patterns and the specific challenges facing asphalt surfaces in the Chippewa Valley. Their expanded service area means more property owners can access professional pavement maintenance without settling for inexperienced contractors or waiting months for an opening.

For more information about sealcoat services or to request a free estimate, property owners throughout the Chippewa Valley can contact Chippewa Valley Blacktop directly.

About Chippewa Valley Blacktop

Chippewa Valley Blacktop is a family-owned asphalt paving and maintenance company based in New Auburn, Wisconsin. Established in 1991, Chippewa Valley Blacktop provides blacktop sealing, blacktop driveway sealing, and parking lot sealcoating throughout Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley region.