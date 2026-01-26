403
Riyadh Hosts Int'l Forum To Tackle Space Debris, Ensure Space Sustainability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The second edition of the "Space Debris Conference 2026" opened on Monday in Riyadh, organized by the Saudi Space Commission with participation from 75 countries, alongside leading international space experts, decision-makers, and industry leaders.
Speaking at the opening, Acting CEO of the Saudi Space Commission Dr. Mohammad Al-Tamimi said the two-day conference reflects the Kingdom's firm commitment to addressing the challenges of space debris management.
Al-Tamimi noted that the rapid increase in objects and debris in Earth orbits poses a growing challenge to the safety and sustainability of space activities, calling for enhanced international cooperation and the adoption of innovative and effective solutions.
He stressed the importance of unifying global efforts to support international initiatives and implement best practices and advanced technologies in space debris management.
In a similar address, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Aarti Holla Maini emphasized that addressing space debris challenges requires comprehensive global cooperation, urging the development of practical strategies to deal with accumulated debris from previous space activities.
Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Thomas Lamanauskas highlighted the importance of responsible and comprehensive management of space resources, calling for leveraging the rapid growth of the space economy while preserving resources for future generations.
The conference is held under the support of UNOOSA and in cooperation with the ITU, as part of ongoing international efforts to enhance cooperation in addressing space debris challenges and ensuring the sustainability of outer space.
The conference aims to raise global awareness of space debris risks and support international efforts to protect the future of the space economy by discussing relevant policies and regulations, promoting research and innovation, and developing effective international governance frameworks to mitigate the impacts of space debris.
The program includes specialized panel discussions on space sustainability and the technical and regulatory challenges of space debris, as well as the presentation of innovative operational solutions to enhance space safety and long-term sustainability.
The conference coincides with an exhibition showcasing 20 projects shortlisted in the "DebrisSolver" competition, offering innovative solutions and practical applications to address space debris challenges. (end)
