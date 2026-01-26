403
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian child, target others in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian child was assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank on Sunday, and another group of children faced an attempted vehicle-ramming attack, marking the latest incidents of settler violence in the occupied territory, according to reports.
The child sustained bruises and was hospitalized after the assault in Khirbet Ragoum, Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. In a separate incident in nearby Khirbet al-Halawa, a settler tried to run over several Palestinian children and chased others while herding sheep in the area.
In northern West Bank, settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in Aqraba, near Nablus, during fieldwork and hurled stones at a house in Douma village, shattering its windows.
Settler attacks have also disrupted essential services. Assaults on a water well east of Ramallah forced the suspension of pumping from the Ein Samiya wellfield, cutting water to 19 Palestinian communities. The Jerusalem Water Undertaking reported that technical crews were blocked from repairing damage to Well No. 6, leaving communities without water and prompting urgent calls for intervention.
The Ein Samiya wells, located on land belonging to Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah, have repeatedly been targeted by settlers, particularly since October 8, 2023, exacerbating already severe shortages, reports indicate.
