Gunmen open fire at soccer field in central Mexico, leaving eleven dead
(MENAFN) At least 11 people were killed and 12 others injured when armed assailants attacked a soccer field in Guanajuato state in central Mexico, according to local authorities.
Salamanca’s mayor, Cesar Prieto, said the attackers arrived after a match and began shooting.
Ten victims died at the scene, while another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Among the wounded were a woman and a minor, he noted.
The mayor described the attack as part of a wider “crime wave” in the region and appealed to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for assistance in curbing violence.
The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the incident and coordinating with federal authorities to strengthen security measures. “Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” Prieto added.
Guanajuato recorded the highest number of homicides in Mexico last year, with reports linking the attack to clashes between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
