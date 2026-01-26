403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eleven Dead as Man Opens Fire at Soccer Field in Mexico
(MENAFN) A devastating shooting erupted at a soccer field in Guanajuato state, central Mexico, leaving at least 11 people dead and 12 injured, authorities confirmed Sunday.
Armed assailants stormed the scene following a soccer match and unleashed gunfire on attendees, according to Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto. The brutal attack claimed 10 lives immediately, while another victim succumbed to injuries after being transported to a medical facility, the mayor reported via Facebook.
Among those wounded were a woman and a child, Prieto confirmed.
The mayor characterized the massacre as symptomatic of an escalating "crime wave" and issued an urgent appeal to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to intervene and restore order to the violence-plagued area.
Guanajuato state's prosecutor's office announced it has launched an investigation into the attack and is working alongside federal agencies to bolster regional security measures.
"Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve," Prieto said.
Guanajuato recorded Mexico's highest homicide count in the previous year.
Regional media outlets attribute the bloodshed to ongoing territorial warfare between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Armed assailants stormed the scene following a soccer match and unleashed gunfire on attendees, according to Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto. The brutal attack claimed 10 lives immediately, while another victim succumbed to injuries after being transported to a medical facility, the mayor reported via Facebook.
Among those wounded were a woman and a child, Prieto confirmed.
The mayor characterized the massacre as symptomatic of an escalating "crime wave" and issued an urgent appeal to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to intervene and restore order to the violence-plagued area.
Guanajuato state's prosecutor's office announced it has launched an investigation into the attack and is working alongside federal agencies to bolster regional security measures.
"Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve," Prieto said.
Guanajuato recorded Mexico's highest homicide count in the previous year.
Regional media outlets attribute the bloodshed to ongoing territorial warfare between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment