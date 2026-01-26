403
Poland Shelves Euro Adoption Over Economic Trajectory
(MENAFN) Poland's economic trajectory has fundamentally undermined arguments for euro adoption, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski declared Sunday, asserting the nation now eclipses most eurozone members in performance metrics.
In statements to media, Domanski said Poland is "better served by retaining the zloty for now," citing faster growth and improving economic indicators.
"Our economy is now doing clearly better than most of those that have the euro," he said.
"We have more and more data, research and arguments to keep the Polish zloty."
The minister's position represents a notable departure under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who championed euro integration during his initial term in 2008.
That initiative was subsequently abandoned following the eurozone debt crisis and facing resistance from the conservative Law and Justice party, which framed the zloty as emblematic of national sovereignty.
Since Tusk regained power in October 2023, the Polish currency has appreciated against the euro, while polling data indicates a majority of Poles continue rejecting adoption of the common currency.
"Public opinion favors the zloty, but the main reasons we're not working on euro adoption right now are economic and not about Polish politics," Domanski said.
"Two years ago I was a bit worried that Poland could be left behind in a two-tier EU and outside the eurozone, but today Poland is clearly in the top economic tier, and I see no strong reason to abandon our own currency," he added.
The OECD forecast in December that Poland's economy will grow by 3.4% this year, the fastest rate among EU countries.
Under EU rules, member states that do not use the euro are required to adopt the currency once they meet fiscal and monetary criteria.
Domanski said Warsaw is instead seeking a larger role on the global economic stage, including possible membership in the G20 group of major economies.
Poland has been invited by US President Donald Trump to attend this year's G20 summit in Miami as an observer, after its gross domestic product surpassed $1 trillion last year, making it the world's 20th-largest economy.
