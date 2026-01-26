Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea plans to build two new nuclear reactors by 2038

2026-01-26 03:11:34
(MENAFN) South Korea announced Monday that it intends to build two additional nuclear reactors by 2038 to address growing demand for clean energy.

At a press conference in Seoul, Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan stated that the government will carry out the necessary procedures to complete the construction of the two large-scale reactors between 2037 and 2038, as outlined in the 11th basic plan devised by the previous administration.

He explained the need to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector by cutting power generation from coal and liquefied natural gas. "Therefore, we need power system operations centered on renewable energy and nuclear power," Kim added.

Recent government-commissioned polls indicated strong public support for nuclear energy, with about 80% of respondents recognizing its necessity and 60% backing the additional construction plan.

State-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) will initiate a bidding process to select host cities or towns for the reactors by 2027. The company aims to secure approval from the nuclear safety authority by 2031, with the goal of completing the reactors between 2037 and 2038, according to the ministry.

MENAFN

