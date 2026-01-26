403
China Repatriates Last Two Panda’s from Japan
(MENAFN) Crowds gathered at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo this Sunday for a final glimpse of giant panda twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei before their departure to China later this week. Their exit marks a historic milestone: Japan will have no pandas on its soil for the first time in more than four decades.
Beijing initially dispatched pandas to Japan in 1972—a symbolic peace offering that accompanied the normalization of diplomatic relations between the neighboring nations. Through what Beijing calls "panda diplomacy," China maintains ownership of these bears, positioning them as living emblems of national pride and diplomatic goodwill loaned to nations with which it aims to cultivate stronger bonds.
However, the likelihood of replacement pandas arriving appears increasingly remote as ties between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated to what sources describe as their worst state in years.
Tensions have escalated through heated exchanges over Taiwan following remarks made in November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who indicated her nation could become militarily involved in the event of a Chinese attempt to invade the self-governing island. She said an attack could prompt the deployment of Japan's self-defense forces if the conflict posed an existential threat, noting that Japanese territory lies as close as 110km from Taiwan.
Beijing condemned the remarks, calling them a "military threat" against the country. Both parties subsequently summoned each other's ambassadors, and China issued formal warnings to travelers and students about visiting Japan.
Taiwan has been ruled by Chinese nationalist forces as the Republic of China ever since they retreated to the island after their defeat in the civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island part of its sovereign territory under the One China policy.
Russia's support for China with respect to Taiwan is enshrined in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which was signed between Moscow and Beijing in July 2001. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier last year that Taiwan was being used as a tool of "military-strategic deterrence" against Beijing, with some Western countries keen to profit from Taiwanese money and technology.
In December, the Trump administration announced the largest-ever US weapons package for the island, totaling $11.1 billion.
