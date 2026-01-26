Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Private Jet with Eight Aboard Goes Down in U.S. Maine

2026-01-26 12:35:43
(MENAFN) A private aircraft carrying eight individuals went down Sunday evening during departure procedures at Bangor International Airport in Maine's northeastern region, triggering a federal investigation into the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the accident involving a Bombardier Challenger 600 occurred during the takeoff phase. "A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will investigate," the agency stated via the social media platform owned by US-based company X.

Airport authorities issued an urgent advisory to the public following the crash. "Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time," Bangor International Airport announced through its social media channels earlier in the evening. Officials confirmed emergency personnel had been dispatched to the scene and that an active investigation was underway.

Medical conditions of those aboard remain undetermined at this hour.

Air traffic control recordings obtained by media reveal controllers had authorized the aircraft for departure on Runway 33 moments before halting all airport operations. Controllers reportedly indicated a passenger plane had overturned, prompting the facility's immediate shutdown and mobilization of emergency response teams.

Records show the aircraft is registered to a Houston-based entity

