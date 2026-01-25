Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹150 Crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's Border 2 is rewriting box office history. Riding on patriotic fervour and massive audience turnout, the war epic has crossed major milestones within three days, breaking multiple blockbuster records

Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 has struck an emotional chord with audiences. Theatre scenes have turned festive, with fans dressing up like Sunny Deol and even arriving on tractors to celebrate the film. This extraordinary craze has translated into remarkable earnings.

The film opened strongly on Day 1 and showed steady growth on Day 2. However, the real game-changer came on Day 3, when the Sunday holiday boosted footfall across the country. The third-day collection witnessed a sharp jump, pushing the film past the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just three days. With this momentum, Border 2 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing box office performers in recent times.

Border 2 is not just dominating domestic screens but is also performing impressively overseas. In only three days, the film's worldwide earnings have crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, with strong contributions from international markets. The Indian gross collection has also surged significantly, reflecting sustained audience demand.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Border 2 has outperformed the third-day Hindi collections of several legendary blockbusters. Films like Dangal, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Dhurandhar and Gadar 2 have all been overtaken in third-day performance. Only Pushpa 2 remains ahead in the Hindi Day 3 record chart. This accomplishment firmly places Border 2 among the biggest commercial successes of Indian cinema.

The timing of Border 2's release has worked strongly in its favour. With Republic Day approaching and no major competing releases in theatres, the film is set to enjoy an extended holiday boost. Several cinema chains have also reallocated shows from other films to Border 2, giving it wider screen presence.

Beyond numbers, nostalgia plays a key role in the film's success. As a sequel to the iconic 1997 Border, the movie connects instantly with older audiences while attracting younger viewers through action, music, and star power. Cameo appearances by familiar faces from the original film have further strengthened the emotional pull. All these factors indicate that Border 2's box office reign is far from over.