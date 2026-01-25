403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Edge Iraq 30-29 In 22Nd Asian Men's Handball Championship In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Japan's national handball team secured a narrow 30-29 victory over Iraq on Sunday in a Group A match of the main round of the 22nd Asian Handball Championship, currently being held in Kuwait.
The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 IHF World Men's Handball Championship, to be hosted by Germany, and runs until January 29.
Japan ended the first half ahead 19-16 in a closely contested match that saw both teams exchange attacks throughout. The competitive balance continued into the second half, with Japan ultimately clinching the win by a single-goal margin.
Main round matches continue later on Sunday, with the United Arab Emirates facing Qatar and Saudi Arabia taking on Bahrain in Group B encounters, while Kuwait will meet South Korea in another Group B fixture. (end)
hms
The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 IHF World Men's Handball Championship, to be hosted by Germany, and runs until January 29.
Japan ended the first half ahead 19-16 in a closely contested match that saw both teams exchange attacks throughout. The competitive balance continued into the second half, with Japan ultimately clinching the win by a single-goal margin.
Main round matches continue later on Sunday, with the United Arab Emirates facing Qatar and Saudi Arabia taking on Bahrain in Group B encounters, while Kuwait will meet South Korea in another Group B fixture. (end)
hms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment