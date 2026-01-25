Visit Qatar Hosts Fuelfest, Welcoming Over 6,260 Fans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar successfully hosted the inaugural edition of“FuelFest” in Qatarat Katara South Parking, welcoming more than 6,260 fans to a high-energy automotive and entertainment festival that brought together global car culture, live music, and international celebrity appearances.

FuelFest Doha featured spanning supercars, performance cars, and modified builds, complemented by live drifting demonstrations, immersive brand activations, simulators, and interactive zones that engaged visitors throughout the day and evening.

Global stars including Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker, Ludacris, and Busta Rhymes took part in on-ground appearances, media interactions, and meet-and-greet sessions, creating memorable moments and reflecting FuelFest's strong community-driven ethos.

As the festival transitioned into the evening programme, live performances by Ludacris and Busta Rhymes delivered a high-energy finale, bringing together music, motorsport, and entertainment in a large-scale celebration that resonated strongly with audiences.