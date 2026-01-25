403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump warns Canada of making deal with China
(MENAFN) The US president issued a sharp warning to Canada on Saturday, saying Washington would impose punitive tariffs if Ottawa moves forward with any trade arrangement with Beijing, according to reports.
In a message posted on a US-based social media platform, Donald Trump threatened to levy sweeping duties, writing: "If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A."
He referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “governor” and cautioned that Canada would be "sorely mistaken" if it allowed itself to become a "drop off port" for Chinese goods headed to the US market.
Trump also forecast severe repercussions from closer economic engagement with Beijing, warning: "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."
In a later post, he further escalated his rhetoric, saying a Chinese takeover of Canada would be "the last thing the world needs." He added: "It’s not going to happen, or even come close to happening."
Canadian officials swiftly rejected the claims, stressing that recent discussions with Beijing did not involve broader trade liberalization. Clarifying Ottawa’s position, Canada’s minister responsible for trade with the United States said: "There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China. What was achieved was resolution on several important tariff issues."
He underscored that the government’s priority remains deepening economic cooperation with Washington, recalling earlier remarks by Carney that Canada and the United States "have built a remarkable partnership in our economy and security."
The minister added that Ottawa remains focused on ensuring the bilateral relationship delivers benefits "both sides of our border," while strengthening domestic capacity and diversifying trade links worldwide.
In a message posted on a US-based social media platform, Donald Trump threatened to levy sweeping duties, writing: "If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A."
He referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “governor” and cautioned that Canada would be "sorely mistaken" if it allowed itself to become a "drop off port" for Chinese goods headed to the US market.
Trump also forecast severe repercussions from closer economic engagement with Beijing, warning: "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."
In a later post, he further escalated his rhetoric, saying a Chinese takeover of Canada would be "the last thing the world needs." He added: "It’s not going to happen, or even come close to happening."
Canadian officials swiftly rejected the claims, stressing that recent discussions with Beijing did not involve broader trade liberalization. Clarifying Ottawa’s position, Canada’s minister responsible for trade with the United States said: "There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China. What was achieved was resolution on several important tariff issues."
He underscored that the government’s priority remains deepening economic cooperation with Washington, recalling earlier remarks by Carney that Canada and the United States "have built a remarkable partnership in our economy and security."
The minister added that Ottawa remains focused on ensuring the bilateral relationship delivers benefits "both sides of our border," while strengthening domestic capacity and diversifying trade links worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment