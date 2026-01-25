403
Winter Storm Forces Mass Flight Cancellations in U.S.
(MENAFN) Air travel chaos has engulfed the United States as a massive winter weather system forces mass flight cancellations through the start of next week, according to aviation tracking data.
FlightAware statistics revealed widespread disruption Saturday, documenting 3,898 canceled flights, while projections indicate 8,822 additional cancellations expected Sunday and another 1,549 on Monday. The tracking service also logged more than 3,004 delays on Saturday alone.
Emergency conditions now affect millions of Americans as the powerful storm system is forecast to pummel regions spanning from the Southwest to the Northeast, beginning Saturday.
The National Weather Service warned that intense snowfall will blanket territories stretching from Oklahoma eastward through southern Maine. Officials predict "widespread freezing rain and sleet" will impact communities throughout the South and Southeast.
President Donald Trump previously cautioned that a "record cold wave" is poised to strike dozens of states across the nation. Trump has authorized emergency declarations for 12 states, while at least 22 states plus Washington DC have issued their own emergency proclamations.
