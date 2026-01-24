403
Trump Says Canada Against Greenland Proposed "Golden Dome"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump accused Canada Friday of obstructing his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense infrastructure slated for the Danish island of Greenland, despite the system potentially safeguarding Canadian territory.
"Canada is against the Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though the Golden Dome would protect Canada," Trump declared via his Truth Social platform. "Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"
The statement appeared to reference Canada's disclosure last week of a preliminary trade deal with Beijing designed to reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles while China simultaneously eases levies on Canadian agricultural products.
Canadian EV tariffs were originally implemented alongside the US in 2024 to counter what detractors characterized as China's market dumping strategy—flooding foreign markets with heavily-subsidized domestic goods, particularly electric vehicles.
US-Canadian relations have deteriorated sharply since Trump assumed office this past January, as Prime Minister Mark Carney attempts to neutralize tariffs the US president imposed during his initial year while rejecting Trump's overtures for Canada to join the United States as its 51st state.
Against this backdrop of escalating tensions, Trump announced Thursday he was rescinding Canada's invitation to participate in his "Board of Peace" in apparent response to remarks Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum.
"Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited," he said. "You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit of integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination."
