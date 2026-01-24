403
Turkey extends naval mission in strategic waters close to Somalia
(MENAFN) A presidential decision has authorized the continuation of Turkish naval operations in the Gulf of Aden, waters off Somalia, the Arabian Sea, and nearby maritime zones for an additional year, beginning Feb. 10, 2026, according to official records.
The renewed mandate is designed to safeguard vessels sailing under the Turkish flag or linked to Türkiye’s commercial interests. It also seeks to reinforce multinational initiatives aimed at countering piracy, armed attacks, and maritime terrorism, while facilitating humanitarian assistance missions. In addition, the deployment is intended to enhance the Turkish Navy’s operational capabilities and deepen cooperation with international partners.
Türkiye has been involved in multinational maritime security efforts since 2009, taking part in several anti-piracy operations and assuming leadership roles multiple times over the years, as indicated by reports.
The decision notes that, following a request from Somalia to the United Nations leadership, the UN Security Council has not passed any new resolutions since 2022 to renew previous authorizations related to combating piracy and maritime crime within Somali territorial waters and surrounding areas.
However, operations targeting piracy and related crimes continue in international waters beyond Somalia’s territorial sea under an earlier UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2008, according to available information.
In this framework, the motion also refers to the continuation of a European-led naval mission in the region, which has been extended until late February 2027 under a decision taken by EU authorities in late 2024.
Overall, the extension aligns with Türkiye’s national and international commitments to uphold maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation, and contribute to global peace and stability in accordance with international law.
