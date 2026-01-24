403
NATO clarifies Greenland’s sovereign status
(MENAFN) NATO’s leadership has clarified that no suggestions were made that would alter Greenland’s sovereign status during discussions between the alliance’s secretary general and the US president at a global economic gathering in Davos, according to official statements released on Thursday.
An alliance spokesperson confirmed that the meeting was constructive and focused primarily on security issues in the Arctic. The talks emphasized the strategic importance of the region for all NATO members, including the United States, as stated by officials.
“a very productive meeting”
Officials explained that conversations among NATO members regarding the framework mentioned by the US president would prioritize collective measures to maintain stability in the Arctic. These efforts would rely heavily on cooperation among allied countries in the region, particularly those with direct Arctic interests.
“Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the President referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies,”
According to the spokesperson, ongoing dialogue between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States is aimed at blocking any potential economic or military influence from Russia or China in Greenland.
“The Secretary General did not propose any compromise to sovereignty during his meeting with the President in Davos,”
The US president stated earlier in the week on his social media platform that a preliminary understanding related to Greenland and the wider Arctic area had emerged from his talks in Switzerland.
“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,”
Previously, the US administration had announced plans to introduce a 10% tariff on imports from several European countries starting Feb. 1, with a proposed increase to 25% by June if an agreement was not reached regarding what was described as “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”
European leaders strongly dismissed these warnings, expressing unified support for Denmark and pledging a coordinated response.
Greenland has remained a focal point for the US president due to its critical location in the Arctic, its vast natural resources, and claims of increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the area.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any notion of transferring ownership of the territory, reiterating that the island remains under Danish sovereignty.
