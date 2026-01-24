Aus Open: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Federer's Record To Enter R4

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Jan 24 (IANS) Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic continued his steady march through the Australian Open draw on Saturday, becoming the first player in history to record 400 match wins at the majors.

The 10-time Melbourne champion was tested by Botic van de Zandschulp but remained unflustered at the key moments, closing out a 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(4) victory to advance to the fourth round for the 18th time in 21 appearances at Melbourne Park. While the contest demanded patience and precision, Djokovic's trademark control under pressure proved decisive, particularly in the third-set tiebreak.

Djokovic's 400th career victory at the Grand Slam level also carried added significance in Melbourne as he equalled Roger Federer's record of 102 Australian Open match wins, ATP reports.

“It's been a great start to the tournament. But I'm not getting ahead of myself. I learned a lesson last year: I got too ahead of myself too early in some of the Grand Slams. I'm trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I'm still around. I'm hanging in there,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview when asked about his fitness.

The former World No. 1 will next compete against Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn. Djokovic, who has not lost a set in Melbourne, is only two wins away from a possible semi-final matchup with two-time defending champion Sinner, who earlier battled cramp to reach the fourth round.

“Obviously, Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They're playing at a different level than all of us right now, but when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance, particularly here on the court that has given me the most in my career,” Djokovic added.

Having been defeated by Van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells last year, Djokovic knew he needed a quick start, and he responded accordingly. He hit 12 winners compared to just seven unforced errors in the first set and saved the only break point faced.

Van de Zandschulp needed a medical timeout to treat his right shoulder after falling behind 0-3 in the second set. He briefly capitalised on a rare mistake by Djokovic. The fourth seed soon regained control, but then slipped in the third game of the third set, prompting his own medical timeout.

Although he lost his serve in the following game, Djokovic fought back and saved two set points at 5-6. He then secured a tough win, boosting his record to 2-1 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series against the Dutch player, after a match lasting two hours and 44 minutes.