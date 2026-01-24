Aus Open: Americans Shelton, Fritz Secure A Spot In Last 16

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Jan 24 (IANS) World No. 8 Ben Shelton and No. 9 Taylor Fritz secured victories in their respective third-round matches on the seventh day of the Australian Open to confirm their place in the last 16 at the first Grand Slam of the season.

While Shelton defeated Monaco's Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5) in two hours and 17 minutes at the Margaret Court Arena, Fritz beat Swiss wild-card entrant Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. 6-4 in a game that lasted two hours and 46 minutes at the John Cain Arena.

Shelton's Australian Open campaign continued to gather momentum on Saturday as he marched into the fourth round without dropping a set.

The No. 8, who has brushed aside all three opponents with authority, again showcased the power and composure that have marked his rise at Melbourne Park. The American struck 48 winners, blasted 15 aces and won an imposing 81 per cent of points behind his first serve, reinforcing his status as a looming threat for either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the last 16.

Shelton seized control at the key moments, breaking serve late in both the first and second sets to claim matching 6-4 scorelines as his aggressive returning repeatedly pressured Vacherot. The third set went the distance, but Shelton's superior serving and composure in the tie-break proved decisive, allowing him to close out a straight-sets win.

Yet to lose a set and brimming with confidence, Shelton continues to look increasingly comfortable on the Melbourne stage, whether or not, as he insists, this is even close to his best tennis.

Meanwhile, Fritz defeated Wawrinka in four sets as the Swiss player, who plans to retire from professional tennis at the end of this year, was eliminated from the first Grand Slam of the season.

Wawrinka's Australian Open run concluded with a 45-19 win-loss record, having made his men's singles debut at this event in 2006 and winning his sole title in 2014. He is also a two-time semi-finalist here in Melbourne (2015 and 2017), and this marks his fifth third-round exit at the AO.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion and once a runner-up, is next scheduled to appear at a Grand Slam at the French Open.