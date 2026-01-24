Russians Are Not Yet Ready For Genuine Negotiations To End War - Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

“Our data shows that today the Kremlin leadership is not ready for real negotiations to end the war, and the Russians are implementing a strategy of stalling for time. The Kremlin believes that with an offensive on the front and blackouts in the rear, it will be able to break us and thus achieve its goal,” he said.

When asked what Russia's“red lines” are in the negotiations, Luhovskyi replied that there are several, and they are adjusted from time to time. In particular, it is essential for the Russians that Ukraine does not join security alliances and that there are no foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, he noted that Russia could formulate new“red lines” at any moment to slow down the negotiation process.

As reported, trilateral negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are ongoing in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24.