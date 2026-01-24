403
Türkiye sees sharp rise in exports to Syria after regime change
(MENAFN) Türkiye sees a sharp increase in exports to Syria in 2025, with trade rising 69.9% year-on-year to reach $2.5 billion, as reported by trade authorities. This surge comes in the wake of the end of Syria’s 61-year Baath Party rule in 2024.
The top-performing sector was cereals, legumes, oilseeds, and related products, which grew 35.4% to $700 million. Exports of chemical and chemical products rose 78.6% to $299 million, while electrical and electronics shipments increased 61% to $224.3 million.
Among Turkish provinces, Gaziantep led exports with $652.9 million, up 35.7%, followed by Istanbul at $381.9 million and Ankara at $281.7 million.
Celal Kadooglu, head of the Syria desk at the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly and chair of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals Exporters’ Association, stated that the growth reflects systematic work and a more predictable, institutional, and sustainable trade framework.
“We addressed the needs of our exporters with relevant public authorities and maintained contact, found solutions, and got results throughout the year,” he said. “The export level we reached is the concrete outcome of this approach, showing that the Syrian market extends beyond the bordering provinces to include different production hubs in Türkiye.”
Kadooglu added, “As investments in the region rise, mutual trust and predictability become stronger, directly showing in the volume and the quality of trade relations.”
