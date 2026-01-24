Holcim UAE Joins IRENA's Alliance For Industry Decarbonisation

Holcim has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) under the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), reinforcing its commitment to play an active role in shaping the future of low-carbon construction in the UAE and beyond.

Formalized during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2026, the membership marks a strategic milestone in Holcim UAE's evolution from operational decarbonization to sector-wide leadership. Through AFID, Holcim is partnering with a government-led alliance, bringing its established expertise and operational leadership in sustainable building materials and solutions to policy and industry dialogues shaping the future of industrial activity in the UAE.

AFID brings together governments, international organizations, and leading industrial players to accelerate the implementation of technologies and practices across hard-to-abate sectors. Holcim's participation reflects a deliberate focus on collaboration with policymakers and industry peers, ensuring that regulatory frameworks, investment signals, and technology pathways are informed by real-world industrial experience.

“Industry decarbonization requires practical action at scale, supported by the right policy direction. Joining AFID allows Holcim to engage at that intersection, bringing perspective shaped by practical experience to conversations that matter for the UAE's low-carbon future,” said Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman.

AFID's work spans priority areas such as Renewables, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage, Circularity, Green Hydrogen, Human Capital, and Climate-aligned Finance. These focus areas closely align with Holcim's long-term strategy where sustainability underpins how the business operates, invests, and works with partners across its value chain.