Abu Dhabi Talks On Ukraine Were 'Constructive, Positive', Says UAE

Abu Dhabi recently hosted the trilateral discussions bringing together representatives from the US, Russia, and Ukraine, marking a significant step in ongoing efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"The discussions were conducted in a constructive and positive atmosphere and included direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian representatives on outstanding elements of the peace framework proposed by the United States, as well as confidence-building measures aimed at supporting progress toward a comprehensive agreement," said Afra Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a social media post, she noted that the UAE praised the role of US President Donald Trump in facilitating the talks, highlighting his contribution to reinforcing stability and advancing the political track toward peace.

"The UAE's hosting of these discussions reflects its consistent approach of promoting dialogue and de-escalation, building on its prior role in hosting multiple rounds of Russia-Ukraine negotiations that resulted in approximately 17 successful prisoner-of-war exchange operations," she added.

"The UAE approaches diplomacy with a clear conviction: conflicts cannot be resolved without dialogue, and progress is built through sustained engagement. The UAE will continue to support all efforts that advance peace across all crises," she concluded.