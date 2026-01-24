Enthusiasm For Swiss-EU Agreements Is Greater In Strasbourg Than In Bern





MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the European Parliament, a new package of agreements between Bern and Brussels is seen as cementing an essential partnership in the face of geopolitical tensions. Despite some criticism, the members of parliament involved see no alternative to this compromise. This content was published on January 24, 2026 - 10:17 9 minutes

“We won't punish Switzerland if it rejects the agreements negotiated with the European Union, but it will punish itself. And if Europe says no, it will deprive itself of treaties that would have encouraged economic growth,” said Christophe Grudler, a French liberal member of the European Parliament and the rapporteur for relations with Switzerland.

Based in Belfort, just a stone's throw from Switzerland, Grudler is well acquainted with the country and its political system. This is an advantage, as it is his task to prepare the report that will be submitted to the European Parliament for approval of the new framework agreement governing Swiss–EU relations. Like their Swiss counterparts, members of the European Parliament will vote this year on the agreements concluded in 2024 to manage relations between Switzerland and the EU, known as Bilaterals IIIExternal link.

>> Switzerland is taking a more cautious approach in its negotiations with the EU than with the United States. What do MEPs think about this?

When we met him on the sidelines of a European Parliament plenary session last November, Grudler was about to chair the first meeting of MEPs tasked with examining the agreements. He struck an optimistic tone:“There are some criticisms, but today a majority of members want good, lasting relations with Switzerland.”

However, some concerns still need to be addressed.“A minority of colleagues feel we are wasting time negotiating with Switzerland after the collapse of the framework agreement in 2021. They believe there are other priorities,” Grudler said.

He mentioned another criticism: some EU countries with lower GDP levels believe Switzerland pays too little for its access to the European market. Switzerland has committed to contributing CHF130 million ($164 million) per year to cohesion funding until 2029, followed by CHF350 million per year for the period 2030-2036.

