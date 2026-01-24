403
Türkiye holds second Balkans Peace Platform Ministerial meeting
(MENAFN) Türkiye hosted the second foreign ministers’ gathering of the Balkans Peace Platform in Istanbul on Friday, as stated by official sources. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan led the discussions, bringing together ministers from the region to advance dialogue and cooperation.
On the sidelines, Fidan held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Albania, according to reports.
"We are in agreement that the platform, which we brought to life under the leadership of our country, provides an important framework that strengthens regional ownership in the Balkans, deepens dialogue and produces concrete areas of cooperation," Fidan said on social media.
He underlined Türkiye’s role as a unifying actor in the region and highlighted Ankara’s focus on fostering a results-oriented and inclusive mechanism. Fidan added that Türkiye will continue efforts to support peace, stability, and prosperity in the Balkans and to spearhead initiatives that invest in the region’s shared future.
