Pathaan To Airlift: Last 10 Years January Box Office Hits Check Collection Here

Pathaan to Airlift: People have a different kind of craze for watching movies at the beginning of the year. Here, we're telling you about the films released in January over the last 10 years that rocked the box office

Akshay Kumar's film Airlift was released in January 2016. It was a political thriller directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film earned ₹209.97 crore on a budget of ₹30 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, came out in January 2017. It starred SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mahira Khan. The film grossed ₹308.10 crore.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat was released in January 2018. It starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The film earned ₹571.98 crore.

Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in January 2019. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, made on a budget of ₹46 crore, did a business of ₹357 crore.

Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in January 2020. Directed by Om Raut, it starred Ajay, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan. The movie grossed ₹368 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released in January 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film earned ₹1052.50 crore.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released in January 2024. The film earned ₹344.46 crore. Hopes are high for Border 2 in 2026.