Stained Pressure Cooker? Try This Simple Cleaning Hack Without Hurting Your Hands

How to clean a pressure cooker: These two ingredients act as cleaning agents. Let's see how to use them step-by-step. First, fill the cooker with water.

If not cleaned right, a black layer builds up on the cooker's surface. Boiling potatoes often can also cause this. If scrubbing doesn't work, here's an easy trick.

To clean the cooker, you need a spoonful of detergent powder and salt. Both act as cleaning agents. Let's see how to use them. First, fill the cooker with water and heat it.

Now, add the detergent powder and salt to the water. If the cooker is very dirty, you can also add the juice of half a lemon. Boil this mixture 2-3 times.

Let the water cool to avoid burns. Then, scrub the cooker well with a scrubber. Rinse with clean water. You'll see the dirty, black cooker is now clean and shiny.

Cookers often get stained by spices, turmeric, and oil. Removing these stains is usually a lot of work. But with this trick, you won't waste your time and effort.

This hack helps you easily clean not just your cooker, but other pots too. Be sure to try this cleaning trick. You'll be very happy with the results.