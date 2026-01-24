403
Military leaders from Western Hemisphere to meet in Washington
(MENAFN) Top defense officials from 34 countries are set to assemble in Washington on Feb. 11 for talks aimed at aligning shared security goals and enhancing cooperation across the region, according to official statements released Friday.
The first-ever Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference will be hosted by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the statement said.
"Participating defense leaders will explore the importance of strong partnerships, continued cooperation, and united efforts to counter criminal and terrorist organizations, as well as external actors undermining regional security and stability," it added.
The statement also emphasized that countries throughout the Western Hemisphere are bound by “deep” historical connections, shared values, and a common interest in maintaining regional stability — factors seen as essential to sustaining long-term security and prosperity for the United States and its broader neighborhood.
