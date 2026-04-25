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Pakistan, Iran Leaders Coordinate on Diplomacy, Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as both sides reviewed the shifting regional landscape and ongoing diplomatic moves aimed at fostering peace and stability, according to reports.
The roughly 50-minute conversation addressed key recent developments, including Pakistan’s involvement in encouraging dialogue amid tensions between Iran and the United States, as stated by reports.
Sharif expressed support for Iran’s participation in discussions held in Islamabad earlier in the month and welcomed Tehran’s decision to dispatch Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for continued engagements, which included meetings with Pakistan’s leadership.
He also pointed to his recent outreach to international leaders, noting that these efforts had contributed to building wider backing for continued negotiations and peaceful conflict resolution.
For his part, Pezeshkian conveyed appreciation to Pakistan’s leadership—among them Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar—for their contributions to advancing peace initiatives. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional stability and voiced optimism about further strengthening ties between the two countries.
Both sides agreed to remain in close contact, highlighting their mutual dedication to promoting cooperation and peace in the region.
Earlier the same day, Sharif held an in-person meeting with Araghchi and his delegation as part of attempts to restart stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their eight-week conflict.
Araghchi had arrived in Pakistan late Friday for talks that, according to reports, could help set the stage for a second round of negotiations. He later departed Islamabad after meeting Sharif, continuing his trip to Muscat and Moscow.
The initial round of discussions, held in Islamabad two weeks earlier, did not lead to a breakthrough in ending the conflict, which began on Feb. 28 and expanded across the Middle East. Those talks followed a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
The roughly 50-minute conversation addressed key recent developments, including Pakistan’s involvement in encouraging dialogue amid tensions between Iran and the United States, as stated by reports.
Sharif expressed support for Iran’s participation in discussions held in Islamabad earlier in the month and welcomed Tehran’s decision to dispatch Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for continued engagements, which included meetings with Pakistan’s leadership.
He also pointed to his recent outreach to international leaders, noting that these efforts had contributed to building wider backing for continued negotiations and peaceful conflict resolution.
For his part, Pezeshkian conveyed appreciation to Pakistan’s leadership—among them Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar—for their contributions to advancing peace initiatives. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional stability and voiced optimism about further strengthening ties between the two countries.
Both sides agreed to remain in close contact, highlighting their mutual dedication to promoting cooperation and peace in the region.
Earlier the same day, Sharif held an in-person meeting with Araghchi and his delegation as part of attempts to restart stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their eight-week conflict.
Araghchi had arrived in Pakistan late Friday for talks that, according to reports, could help set the stage for a second round of negotiations. He later departed Islamabad after meeting Sharif, continuing his trip to Muscat and Moscow.
The initial round of discussions, held in Islamabad two weeks earlier, did not lead to a breakthrough in ending the conflict, which began on Feb. 28 and expanded across the Middle East. Those talks followed a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
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