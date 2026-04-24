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IFS Q1 2026 Financial Results Deliver Strong 25% ARR Growth
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The question is no longer whether AI belongs in industrial operations; the question is who has the industry-specific capabilities and enterprise-grade platform to run it at scale? IFS's results make that answer clear
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 – IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, reporting ARR growth of 25 percent and a strong start to the year. Q1 performance reflects a continued shift in how organizations operate, as AI scales beyond supporting decisions to executing work across assets, workflows, and operations. Q1 2026 Highlights:
IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM. IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs to learn why.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 – IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, reporting ARR growth of 25 percent and a strong start to the year. Q1 performance reflects a continued shift in how organizations operate, as AI scales beyond supporting decisions to executing work across assets, workflows, and operations. Q1 2026 Highlights:
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Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): 25% YoY growth
Cloud Revenue: 24% YoY growth
Net Retention Rate (NRR): 114%
Recurring Revenue Mix: 84% of total revenue
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IFS Softeon – Following the completion of the Softeon acquisition in March 2026, IFS strengthened its warehouse and supply chain execution capabilities, enabling greater coordination between planning and real-time operations.
IFS Logistics – Introduced in March following the acquisition of 7Bridges, IFS Logistics connects transport planning, execution, and financial outcomes, helping organizations manage complex logistics networks with greater precision and automation.
IFS Operational Intelligence – Combines asset and operations performance management into a single source of truth to detect failures before they happen. After strong traction in the energy sector, IFS is extending it across all industries, with demand accelerating fast.
IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM. IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs to learn why.
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