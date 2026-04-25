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Israel Orders New Strikes in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Tensions
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to launch attacks on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, according to reports released Saturday.
The order followed what his office described as “numerous ceasefire violations” attributed to Hezbollah, according to reports. Netanyahu also instructed the armed forces to respond “forcefully,” as stated.
This development comes despite an ongoing truce between Israel and Lebanon. On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire, which was later extended for an additional three weeks.
Since March 2, the ceasefire has been repeatedly breached, with Israeli actions resulting in 2,496 fatalities and 7,725 injuries, according to reports. In response, Hezbollah has carried out strikes targeting Israeli military sites in southern Lebanon as well as nearby communities.
The order followed what his office described as “numerous ceasefire violations” attributed to Hezbollah, according to reports. Netanyahu also instructed the armed forces to respond “forcefully,” as stated.
This development comes despite an ongoing truce between Israel and Lebanon. On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire, which was later extended for an additional three weeks.
Since March 2, the ceasefire has been repeatedly breached, with Israeli actions resulting in 2,496 fatalities and 7,725 injuries, according to reports. In response, Hezbollah has carried out strikes targeting Israeli military sites in southern Lebanon as well as nearby communities.
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