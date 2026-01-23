Qatar's Plant Nurseries Continue To Be Perennial Beneficiaries Of The Cooler Weather

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Plant nurseries across Qatar are experiencing a strong seasonal upswing as cooler winter temperatures encourage residents to return to gardening and outdoor planting, making the sector one of the perennial beneficiaries of the country's brief but highly anticipated cool season.

It is learnt that the seasonal boom highlights the resilience of the nursery business, which relies heavily on Qatar's limited planting window. While summer sales are primarily restricted to hardy indoor plants and maintenance services, winter provides a crucial revenue boost.

With daytime temperatures settling into a comfortable range and evenings turning crisp, families, hobby gardeners, and landscaping enthusiasts are flocking to nurseries in Doha, especially at Abu Hamour, to purchase plants, flowers, herbs, and gardening supplies.

Sellers told Gulf Times that the shift in weather has triggered a visible surge in footfall, reversing the slowdown typically seen during the hotter months.

“Once the temperatures drop, everything changes, but customers normally start coming in mid-September, and our customer numbers increase dramatically during this period. This is the season people wait for because plants can survive and thrive without constant struggle against the heat,” an employee of a popular nursery in Abu Hamour said.

He said the demand is robust for seasonal flowers, flowering shrubs, fruit saplings, and herbs such as basil, mint, coriander, and rosemary. Indoor plants are also in high demand as residents seek to add greenery to homes and offices.

“Winter is absolutely our peak season, and we prepare our stock and staffing. Compared to summer, sales can easily double or even triple during this period,” a sales assistant at another nursery said.





the seasonal boom highlights the resilience of the nursery business in Qatar. PICTURES: Joey Aguilar

Meanwhile, customers say the pleasant weather makes gardening both practical and enjoyable. Fatima, a Doha resident who was browsing winter flowers with her children, said the changing climate transforms outdoor activities.“In summer, you can't even think about planting. Now the weather is perfect. We come in the afternoon, choose plants together, and work in the garden without feeling exhausted,” she said.

For many residents, the cooler season is also an opportunity to grow edible plants at home.“I always wait for winter to plant herbs and vegetables,” said expatriate resident Maria Santos.“They grow faster, need less water, and you don't have to worry about them burning in the sun. It's rewarding and cost-effective.”

Sellers note that the customer base is expanding beyond experienced gardeners. First-time buyers, inspired by social media trends and a growing interest in sustainability, are increasingly visiting nurseries for advice and starter plants.

“We get many customers who have never planted anything before. They ask basic questions such as how much water, how much sun, which soil to use, etc. The cooler weather gives them confidence to try gardening for the first time,” one of the staff said.

It is learnt that nurseries have adapted by offering guidance, bundled starter kits, and winter-friendly plant selections. Many also report higher sales of soil, fertilisers, planters, and other accessories, indicating a broader investment in home gardening.

“People aren't just buying one plant. They're redesigning gardens, adding balcony plants, and even setting up small vegetable patches. The cooler weather motivates them to spend time and effort outdoors.”

Industry observers say the trend reflects changing lifestyles in Qatar, with residents placing greater emphasis on outdoor living, wellness, and greener spaces. Public parks and home gardens also benefit from the seasonal enthusiasm.

As temperatures continue to remain mild, nursery owners expect the steady flow of customers to persist over the coming weeks.

“As long as the weather stays cool, we'll stay busy. In Qatar, winter may be short, but for us, it's the most important season of the year,” a seller said.