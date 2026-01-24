Injury Toll In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 19

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight on January 24, the city was struck by attack drones. Multi-story and private residential buildings, a dormitory, and two medical facilities were damaged, and fires broke out. As of 6:00, 15 people sustained various injuries,” the report stated.

Among the injured is a 12-year-old boy, who suffered an acute stress reaction.

The attacks targeted the Industrialnyi and Nemishlianskyi districts of the city. All relevant services were dispatched to assist the victims and document the war crimes at the impact sites.

Investigators have opened preliminary investigations under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Casualties reported as Russians attackwith drones, missiles

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegra that the number of civilians injured during a massive overnight drone attack has risen to 19.

“The number of people injured as a result of the overnight air attack on Kharkiv has increased to 19,” Terekhov wrote.

He added that Russian forces attacked the city with drones for almost two and a half hours, using 25 UAVs.

The strikes hit multi-story residential buildings and houses in the private sector, as well as a dormitory housing displaced persons. In addition, a hospital and a maternity hospital were damaged.

All necessary services are working at the impact sites, including rescuers, medics, police, municipal workers, and volunteers.

Earlier reports stated that Russian forces carried out a massive drone strike on Kharkiv overnight.