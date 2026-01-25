New Dawn Of Democracy In Bastar, Tricolour Unfurls For First Time On R-Day In 47 Villages

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) A long-awaited celebration of democracy took place on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has been gripped by Left-wing extremism for decades. In a historic moment, 47 villages across the districts of Bijapur, Narayanpur and Sukma -- where national festivals could not be celebrated earlier -- observed Republic Day for the first time on January 26. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the democratic restoration and social transformation of Bastar.

According to Chattisgarh Sadan, over the past two years, the security situation in the region has improved considerably due to a coordinated strategy adopted by the Central and state governments, sustained anti-Maoist operations by security forces, and increasing cooperation from local communities.

As part of these efforts, 59 new security camps have been established in the Maoist-affected areas, ensuring a permanent administrative and security presence. Last year, Republic Day celebrations were organised in 53 villages, and this year, 47 more villages have joined the democratic tradition.

For the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled in these villages, with local residents participating enthusiastically in Republic Day ceremonies. Areas once considered highly sensitive and inaccessible for national celebrations witnessed villagers voluntarily coming forward to take part in democratic events, reflecting growing trust in governance and the rule of law.

At present, more than 100 security camps are operational across the Bastar region. Beyond strengthening security, their presence has also paved the way for development activities. Basic facilities such as roads, schools, healthcare services, communication networks and banking services are gradually reaching remote and previously neglected villages. The recent resumption of banking services in the Maoist-affected Jagargunda area is a notable example of this positive transformation.

According to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Bastar is steadily being moved out of the shadow of violence and integrated into the mainstream of development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh government is consistently working to strengthen peace, trust and democratic values in the region.

The Tricolour unfurled in these 47 villages on January 26 stands as a powerful symbol of peace, democracy and a new beginning for Bastar.