MENAFN - GetNews) "“No other program to my knowledge has demonstrated effects of such magnitude. Many popular sleep solutions like Trazodone, Benadryl, and melatonin don't even have the clinical evidence to increase total sleep time much at all. Ambien and Lunesta are known to increase sleep time by around 30 minutes, but that's much less than what we've seen from Sleep Reset,” said Dr. Michael Grandner, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of Arizona College of Medicine."Millions of Americans often search for“Why can't I sleep?” and find scattered advice that run the gamut. Sleep Reset offers a science-backed, virtual program that combines at-home sleep testing, non-CPAP sleep apnea treatments, and clinician-guided insomnia therapy (CBT-I) into a personalized plan. Unlike generic apps, Sleep Reset actually addresses behavior, biology, and mindset for real results. Learn more at TheSleepReset.

San Francisco, CA - From“Why can't I sleep?” to“What is insomnia?” and“Do I have sleep apnea?”, millions of Americans turn to Google every night looking for answers to their sleep problems.

The answers they find are often scattered - articles, apps, supplements, and advice that treats sleep problems in isolation. According to Sleep Reset, that's exactly why so many people stay stuck.

Now, a growing number are discovering Sleep Reset - a virtual, clinician-led sleep program designed to address the real causes of poor sleep, not just the symptoms. By combining at-home sleep testing, non-CPAP treatment options for sleep apnea, and evidence-based therapy for insomnia, Sleep Reset addresses the most common sleep questions in one personalized program.

Search data shows sleep-related questions rank among the most common health queries online, including:



Why can't I sleep?

What is insomnia?

What causes waking up at 3am?

How much sleep do I need? What is sleep apnea?

Unlike simple sleep hygiene or meditation apps, or even sleep trackers (which can create a paradoxical obsession and worsen sleep), Sleep Reset uses real sleep data and clinician guidance to create a plan tailored to how - and why - each person isn't sleeping.

“People don't just have one sleep problem,” said Shimin Ooi, CEO of Sleep Reset.“They might struggle with insomnia, worry about sleep apnea, rely on melatonin, and still feel exhausted. Sleep Reset was built to address sleep at its core - behavior, biology, and mindset - all together.”

One Program. Real Answers. Personalized Care.

Unlike sleep apps that offer generic tips or one-size-fits-all content, Sleep Reset combines:



At-home sleep testing when appropriate

Non-CPAP treatment options for sleep apnea

Clinician-guided therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) Personalized recommendations based on real sleep data

All delivered virtually, from home.

For people searching“what is REM sleep?” or“how much deep sleep do you need?”, Sleep Reset doesn't just explain the science - it translates it into a plan that fits real life.

A Better First Step Than Guessing

Every night, people experiment with sleep music, melatonin, meditation videos, or white noise apps - often without knowing why they're not sleeping in the first place.

Sleep Reset starts with clarity.

Try Sleep Reset

Sleep Reset is currently available nationwide and internationally. They also offer a low-cost trial for their self-guided CBT-I based program to help users understand their sleep and explore personalized treatment options.

For anyone still awake at 3am searching for answers, Sleep Reset may be the one Google result that finally leads to better sleep.

Learn more at: TheSleepReset