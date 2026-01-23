Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Embassy In Washington Cautions Nationals Against Winter Storm


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Washington urged its nationals on Friday to keep vigilant for a massive winter storm that is forecast to hit mid-west and eastern coastal states this weekend.
It is advisable for all nationals to abide by the safety instructions and relevant guidance of the local and federal authorities, and remain on alert for potential problems, including dangerous snow, the Embassy said in a statement.
The Embassy advised those who might face any difficulty to contact any of the following emergency phone numbers;
Embassy in Washington: 2022620758
Consulate in New York: 9172426688
Cultural Office: 2023642106
Health Office: 2023202415. (end)
